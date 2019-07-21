Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Im Heng addresses the get-together on July 20 (Photo: baoquankhu7.vn)

– A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 to mark the 40th anniversary of Front 779 of Military Zone 7 and recalled the time the front’ soldiers had implemented international missions in Cambodia.The event brought together nearly 1,000 war veterans of the front.Colonel Ha Xuan Thanh, head of the front’s traditional liaison board, said officers and soldiers from Front 779 of Military Zone 7 excellently fulfilled international missions assigned by the Party and State to save Cambodia from the genocidal regime in 1979The front had helped Cambodia develop revolutionary forces, especially the armed forces, to undertake the cause of national building and defence, he added.Im Heng, Cambodian Consul General in HCM City, expressed his deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, Government, voluntary experts and soldiers for supporting Cambodian people to escape from the genocide, making the historical victory on January 7 in 1979, opening up a new era for Cambodia.He stressed the development of Cambodia in various fields over the past 40 years is attributed to the close coordination between the two countries’ Parties, Governments and peoples, particularly the support of Vietnam in Cambodia’s most difficult time of the 1980s and 1990s.The Cambodian army and people always bear in mind the valuable assistance of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who laid down their lives for the liberation of Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, he said.-VNA