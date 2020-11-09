ASEAN Vice President calls for solidarity among ASEAN businesswomen The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 with the theme “Making changes for a stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Women CEO Summit The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 under the theme “Making change for stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”. Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attended the conference.

World Indonesian police arrest six terror suspects The Indonesia police anti-terror squad recently arrested six terror suspects in Lampung, West Sumatra and Riau Islands, Xinhua News Agency reported on November 8, citing police sources.

World Over 10 million SMEs in Indonesia use online platforms The number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) using online platforms for their business in Indonesia has risen to around 10.2 million as the COVID-19 pandemic speeds up digitalisation, a minister has said.