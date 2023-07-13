Society Vietnam, Ireland boost education, sci-tech cooperation The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK had a working session with the Irish Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS) in Dublin on July 10 in a bid to step up the two countries' cooperation in education, science, and technology.

Society Vietnam, Thailand jointly fight human trafficking Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh held a working session with Thai Minister of Social Development and Human Security Chuti Krairiksh in Bangkok on July 12 to promote bilateral cooperation in combating human trafficking and share experience in social welfare development.

Society Soc Trang province improves lives of ethnic people The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Soc Trang has taken various measures to develop the areas where ethnic people live and improve their lives.

Society HCM City proposes to build Cat Lai bridge after 2030 The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has sent a report to its People’s Committee on a plan to connect traffic between the City and Dong Nai province, including three new bridges - Cat Lai, Phu My II and Dong Nai II.