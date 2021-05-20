World German media laud Vietnam’s pandemic efforts and stock market potential German financial newspaper Finanznachrichten ran an article on May 19 covering the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure as well as the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, expressing a belief that the country is controlling its latest outbreak.

World Vietnam’s GDP growth to expand by 7 pct in 2021: AMRO report Vietnam’s GDP growth is expected to rebound to 7 percent in 2021, driven by a recovery in goods and service export, resilient domestic economy, and healthy investment inflows, according to the ASEAN 3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

World Vietnamese FM attends UNSC debate on peace and security in Africa Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 19 attended the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s open debate on peace and security in Africa, at the invitation of State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China, which holds the UNSC Presidency in May.

World COVID-19 pandemic continues worrying Southeast Asia The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 19 announced 393 new COVID-19 infections, including 392 domestic cases, making the national tally to surpass 23,000.