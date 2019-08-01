Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Water Supply Association (VWSA) and the German Water Partnership held a forum in Hanoi on August 1 discussing water drainage development policy and service prices.



The event was part of the Germany – Vietnam Partnership Project for Competence Development of Vietnam's Water Sector.



Speaking at the event, VWSA Vice Chairman and Secretary General Nguyen Hong Tien said the Vietnamese National Assembly, government, ministries, agencies and localities have paid attention to water drainage and wastewater treatment over the past years with the issuance of a number of relevant laws and decrees.



Last December, the Construction Ministry issued the Circular No.13/2018 amending Circular No.02/2015 on water drainage service costs.



Participants were updated about basic contents of Circular No.13/2018 guiding the calculation of water drainage service costs, and the application of the document in several Vietnamese cities and provinces. They learned about Germany and Japan’s experience and policies on water drainage and wastewater treatment.



Representatives from Vietnam’s water drainage firms also discussed advantages and shortcomings in the regulations on calculating water drainage service costs.-VNA



