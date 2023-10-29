Society Programme to help 100 couples struggling with infertility A programme specifically designed for needy couples facing infertility issues is expected to help 100 couples to have the chance to expect their first child after unsuccessful attempts.

Health COVID-19 downgraded to Group B infectious disease COVID-19 is no longer an infectious disease in Group A but downgraded to Group B from October 20, according to a decision issued on October 19 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Society Nutrition week launched, focusing on clean water use The Ministry of Health has launched a week-long campaign in response to World Food Day (October 16), through which it calls on the public to use and protect clean water properly to improve nutrition, health, and quality of life.

Health Vietnam to join Japanese dengue vaccine trials Vietnam will be one of the countries joining in the trial injection of a dengue fever vaccine of Japan, said Prof. Dr Nguyen Van Kinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Medical Association.