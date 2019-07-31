At the children's forum in the northern province of Dien Bien on July 31 (Photo: VNA)

Ninety children of 19 ethnic minority groups in Dien Bien province gathered at the Children’s Forum jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, the World Vision Vietnam and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation in the northern mountainous locality on July 31.Themed “Children with children’s issues”, the event created a venue for children to voice their ideas and aspirations, as well as put forth proposals concerning several noticeable problems like drowning, violence and abuse of children, impact of digital technology on children’s development, child trafficking, and early marriageThrough presentations, art performances and paintings, the children expressed their hope to live in a safer environment, have better care, receive life skill education, and particularly have their opinions respected.Speaking at the forum, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Quy said although a wide range of policies have been carried out to protect children’s rights, many in remote areas are suffering tremendous disadvantages.He asked competent agencies, districts and towns to strictly implement the Law on Children, and promote effective models to take care of the children such as “safe house”, “safe school” and “safe community”, as well as those preventing violence and abuse of children.Due attention must be paid to carrying out regulations on receiving information and coordinating actions to handle child abuse cases.He called on businesses to join hands with local authorities to create more playgrounds for children.Within the framework of the forum, children had a chance to offer incense at A1 martyrs’ cemetery, visit the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum, and exchange with disadvantaged children at the centre for social protection of children, and SOS children’s village.-VNA