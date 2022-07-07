Business Hanoi turns to green, effective agricultural production Multiple areas in the capital city of Hanoi have been applying science and technology into agricultural production, shifting the sector towards organic to enhance food safety.

Business HCM City’s industrial production expected to enjoy breakthrough Strong recovery of the domestic market and consumption demand and continuous growth of Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production are assessed as positive signs allowing businesses to expect a breakthrough in the rest of 2022.

Business Khanh Hoa posts 308-million-USD trade surplus in first half The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa enjoyed a trade surplus of 308 million USD in the first half of 2022.

Business Quang Ninh makes progress in removing EC fishing "yellow card" The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has made significant progress in accomplishing recommendations by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, as part of its efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.