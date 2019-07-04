Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Dang Quyen (Source: baothanhhoa.vn)

- A forum to raise public awareness of children’s rights to participate in child issues was held in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa on July 4.Jointly held by the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and World Vision in Vietnam and relevant agencies, the event saw the participation of representatives from local departments and sectors and 200 students.The forum highlighted entire society’s responsibility for ensuring children’s rights, and proposed measures to fight violence against children and child abuse, prevent child drowning, and ensure the implementation of the rights of poor and ethnic children in the province.Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Dang Quyen asked relevant sectors to review action programmes for children in 2019-2020, while popularising the Law on Children, preventing violence against and abuse of children through education at home, schools and in the community, thereby contributing to building a safe, friendly, healthy living environment for children.Regarding to drowning prevention, the labour, invalids and social affairs and education and training sectors proposed the Government and the Ministry of Education and Training to soon include the swimming lessons to educational programmes in schools, aiming to minimise child drowning.-VNA