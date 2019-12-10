Forum looks into sustainable energy development in Vietnam
As many as 40 policy recommendations for a sustainable energy future in Vietnam were introduced by the Vietnam Energy Partnership Group (VEPG) at the 3rd High-level Meeting and 1st Stakeholder Forum of the VEPG in Hanoi on December 10.
At the 3rd High-level Meeting and 1st Stakeholder Forum of the VEPG in Hanoi on December 10 (Photo: VNA)
The recommendations focus on five areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy sector reform, access to energy, and energy data and statistics.
According to Rainer Brohm, an international coordinator of the VEPG’s Secretariat, the VEPG Technical Working Groups have worked to give support in solar feed-in tariff (FIT) price and revised solar power purchase agreements (PPAs), as well as rooftop solar power programme in Vietnam. Besides, they also helped Vietnam develop electricity wholesale market and Direct Power Purchase Agreements (DPPA).
However, more works need to be done to connect renewable energy to the national grid, and complete a competitive electricity wholesale market (including subsidy, cross power price and distribution costs), he added.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An suggested the VEPG expand research and give more recommendations in other sectors such as oil and gas and coal as they are important energies in the nation.
The VEPG should focus more on measures to promote the use of rooftop solar power in residential areas and industrial parks, and attract more investment in renewable energy in industrial parks, as well as policies to branch out biomass energy, he said.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, believed that capital plays a crucial role to ensure remote areas’ access to power.
As sustainable development of green energy depends on both domestic and foreign investors, the VEPG should help the Vietnamese Government outline consistent policies, he said, adding the EU stands ready to share knowledge with Vietnam to fulfill energy development targets.
Country Director for the World Bank in Vietnam Ousmane Dione said that the VEPG has given technical and financial assistance to Vietnam, and the World Bank also wants to make contributions to the success of Vietnamese energy sector.
It is necessary for the Vietnamese Government to improve its policies so as to ensure economic growth target and reduce emission, he added./.