Business Sun Group launches first luxury airline in Vietnam Real estate and entertainment firm Sun Group has launched its Sun Air, the first luxury airline in Vietnam, providing private jet management and air charter services, and sightseeing flights using helicopters and seaplanes.

Business Vietnam earns 8 billion USD from agricultural exports In the first two months of this year, Vietnam pocketed some 8 billion USD from agricultural exports, increased by nearly 21 percent against the same period last year.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing recovery continues in February The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in recovery mode in February, seeing growth accelerate further and confidence maintained, according to IHS Markit.

Business Ministry looks to address hurdles in agro-exports to Russia, Ukraine The Russia-Ukraine tension may deliver a major blow to agricultural trade between Vietnam and both the countries, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said.