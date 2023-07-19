An overview of the Hub Forum. (Photo: Hub Network)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hub Network, in collaboration with the Global Shapers Community (GSC) Hanoi and the FPT Corporation, held the Hub Forum – The Execution on July 19, with the aim of promoting digital transformation and innovation among young people.



The forum aimed to disseminate the spirit of modernisation, digital transformation and innovation to youth union members and young people, especially students of universities, colleges and academies.



It also contributed to attracting investment, strengthening connectivity between generations of Vietnamese people, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, experts, and socio-economic and political organisations to better support the young generation in this field.



The Hub Forum attracted the participation of over 400 delegates, and more than 200,000 visits on online channels.

The GSC is a group of 40 young entrepreneurs who create positive influence for the society in Hanoi. Meanwhile, the Hub Network comprises of 22 startup clubs across Vietnam, with a vision to become the No.1 youth organisation supporting youth startups in the country./.