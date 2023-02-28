Business World Logistics Passport initiative spotlighted at Hanoi seminar A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 28 to launch the Dubai-led World Logistics Passport (WLP) initiative in Vietnam and discuss the possibility of strengthening cooperation in logistics between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports up 5.7% in February Vietnam earned over 3.4 billion USD from agro-forestry-aquatic product exports in February, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of over 2.8 billion USD in two months Total import-export revenue in the first two months of this year is estimated at 96.06 billion USD, down 13.2% year on year, with a trade surplus of 2.82 billion USD, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Trade promotion centre, TikTok boost digital transformation among OCOP stakeholders The Vietnam Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) on February 28 signed a deal on strategic cooperation with TikTok to improve the digital transformation capacity for the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives taking part in the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.