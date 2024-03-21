Business Vietnam, Netherlands strengthen agricultural cooperation Vietnamese and Dutch experts compared notes on scientific, technological and financial solutions to boost sustainable agricultural development and respond to climate change in the Mekong Delta at a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 21.

Videos Vietnam 13th largest mango supplier for US Vietnam is the 13th largest mango supplier for the US last year, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture.

Videos US newswire sees positive signs in Vietnamese stock market Vietnam stocks are among the best performers in Southeast Asia to start 2024, and the VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is participating in the rally, reported etftrends.com, a US newswire on March 19.

Business Opportunities from billion-dollar export items The agriculture sector in the Mekong Delta is undergoing a significant shift, transitioning from a focus on production to becoming an agricultural economy. This transformation emphasises depth over breadth and quality enhancements over sheer quantity. Agricultural products from the Delta are tipped to continue generating fresh highlights, collectively contributing to overall growth.