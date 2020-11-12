Business Vietnam Business Summit 2020 opens The Vietnam Business Summit (VBS) 2020, the largest annual trade and investment promotion event in the country, opened in Hanoi on November 12.

Business Project launched to ensure legal assurance in rubber wood industry The Vietnam Rubber Association (VRA) on November 11 kicked off a project promoting the sector’s compliance with the Vietnam Timber Legal Assurance System (VNTLAS).

Business Vietnamese, Polish ministries sign MoU on finance cooperation The finance ministries of Vietnam and Poland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in a range of fields between the two sides.

Business Binh Duong overfulfills yearly FDI attraction goal The southern province of Binh Duong attracted about 1.7 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, exceeding the goal set for the whole year by 19 percent.