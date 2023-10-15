Business Canadian firms look into opportunities in Vietnam A workshop discussing opportunities for Canadian industrial and technological businesses in the Vietnamese market has been held recently in British Columbia, Cambodia.

Business Retailers in southern hub roll out promotions for Women’s Day With Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20) approaching, stores in Ho Chi Minh City are stocking up on a wide range of products and offering promotions to attract customers.

Business Winners of women startup competition 2023 awarded Winners of the women startup competition 2023 were awarded at a ceremony held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee in Hanoi on October 14.