Forum seeks cooperation opportunities for Vietnamese, Japanese startups
The Vietnam-Japan Association of Entrepreneurship (E-Future) held a startup summit in Tokyo, Japan, on October 14, aiming to introduce potential business opportunities for startups of both nations.
Participants at the forum in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam-Japan Association of Entrepreneurship (E-Future) held a startup summit in Tokyo, Japan, on October 14, aiming to introduce potential business opportunities for startups of both nations.
The Vietnam Startup Summit in Japan 2023 saw the participation of Japan’s big investment funds like RainMaking and WASEN Holdings, GMO Aozora bank,and startups from the two countries, among others.
Addressing the forum, Can Thanh Huyen, CEO of SHB Japan and Chairman of E-Future, briefed the participants on the operation of E-Future, which was established in April with the aim of providing information and advice on the startup process, financial support, and training and education programmes, as well as creating opportunities for connectivity and exchange between startups and investors, business partners and experts from Vietnam and Japan.
As Vietnamese startups have found it hard to access capital, the event is set to provide them with cooperation and development opportunities in Japan, she continued.
A highlight of the forum was the introduction by nine Vietnamese and Japanese startups, comprising Ecofa, DH Holding, EM&AI, Mmenu, furuCRM Inc, Deep Signature, V-Quantum, WENet and Notessen, which operate in technology and sustainable environment, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and advanced technology in construction.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Tokyo, Yuzo Hosaka from Japanese bank GMO Aozora, said he was impressed by English language skills, confidence and ideas of the Vietnamese entrepreneurs at the event.
GMO Aozora stands ready to invest in Vietnamese startups, as well as provide other favourable conditions for them, he said, noting that it is not easy to access Japanese investments and it requires their great efforts.
Within the framework of the forum, joint venture HANABI-SATO Electrical Engineering of Japan and Do Hoang Holding, a Vietnamese startup, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in establishing a joint venture to exploit the Japanese market./.