Forum seeks stronger trade, investment links with OV firms in Thailand
Visitors to a Thai goods fair in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A forum was held in Hanoi on July 11 to connect enterprises of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand and those in the Hanoi region, creating an occasion for boosting partnerships in trade, investment and tourism.
In her opening remarks, Le Thi Thu Hang, Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Press - Information Department, said Thailand is the largest trading partner of Vietnam in ASEAN and also the biggest export market of Vietnam in this bloc. It ranks ninth among foreign investors in Vietnam, which in turn is the second largest trading partner of Thailand in ASEAN.
The two countries have dynamic economies and share similarities in consumption habits, products and services, so they still have much room for further promoting bilateral trade and cooperation in other areas such as energy, logistics, finance, agriculture and investment.
Besides, she noted, the role, stature and prestige of the Vietnamese community in Thailand have been growing. The size and number of their enterprises and business establishments, as well as the industries they are operating in, are also growing. The community has contributed to not only the homeland but also the host country, thereby serving as a friendship bridge between Vietnam and Thailand.
Affirming the importance that the Party and State attach to OVs, Hang expressed her hope that the OV entrepreneurs in Thailand will consider expanding the distribution of Vietnamese goods there and help attract quality investment from Thailand to the homeland.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said there are about 1,000 businesses of OVs, mainly small and medium-sized firms, operating in many sectors in Thailand. Many of them have gained successes, and some have expanded operations to other countries, including Vietnam.
The countries’ leaders targeted bilateral trade at 25 billion USD by 2025, from 19.5 billion USD in 2021. The figure stood at 5 billion USD in 2022. Therefore, there remains huge room for investment and trade ties, and the target is achievable if locality-to-locality and business-to-business connections are promoted, he said.
At the forum, the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and the Thai - Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association signed a cooperation agreement. About 20 cooperation deals were also inked by the two sides’ businesses in different industries, including garment, tourism - hospitality, and high-tech agriculture.
From July 3 to 10, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand to organise a programme connecting OV entrepreneurs in Thailand with five localities, namely Da Nang, Quang Nam, Kien Giang, Ho Chi Minh City and Bac Giang./.