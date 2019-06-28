Environmental workers collect waste on a river (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) forum in Hanoi on June 28 highlighted businesses’ role in environmental protection amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Environment Administration Nguyen Hung Thinh said the forum aimed to discuss opportunities and challenges that Industry 4.0 poses to environmental protection and sustainable development in Vietnam, orientations for environmental protection in the use of new technologies and the application of information technology and the building of environmental database in Industry 4.0. The event also looked to learn from the RoK’s experience in this field.Experts said Industry 4.0 will have a positive impact on the field of environment in all the short, medium and long terms thanks to energy saving technologies and environmentally friendly materials.They noted information and digital technology will help improve the efficiency of environmental management and governance. Meanwhile, environmental monitoring technologies supported by the Internet of Things will help collect and process information around the clock.President of the RoK’s Human and Environment Forum (HEF) Shim Jae-kon said in the field of environment, Industry 4.0’s contribution is the recycling of waste for use in a circular economy and the application of new technologies to minimise input materials, save natural resources, recycle waste and extend product lifespan.At the forum, representatives of companies shared their firms’ efforts to apply new technologies in waste collection and treatment and environmental improvement. RoK businesses also presented new technologies to ensure environmentally friendly production.On this occasion, the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment and the HEF signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to organise annual forums, exchange information, and compile publications to share experience and popularise environmentally friendly technologies and products.-VNA