Business Winners of Golden Dragon Awards 2022 announced VSIP, Gamuda Land Vietnam, La Vie, DHL-VNPT and Best Express Vietnam are among the winners of the 21st Golden Dragon Awards.

Business Vietnam, Japan hold favourable conditions for trade expansion: experts Vietnam and Japan have the potential to expand trade in various fields, particularly farm produce and food, experts said at a consultation for Vietnamese exporters held in both online and in-person formats on April 8.

Business Vietnam, Russia seek ways to enhance agricultural cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin discussed measures to beef up agricultural cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Moscow on April 7.