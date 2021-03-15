Business Doosan Vina delivers over 2,600 tonnes of equipment to customers Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) has completed two shipments with 2,600 tonnes of products in total for the Van Phong 1 (VP1) Thermal Power Plant and Thailand’s Sriracha Refinery, the company announced on March 15.

Business Southern province speeds up work on roads to Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex The Ba Ria – Vung Tau People’s Committee has told agencies to speed up work on crucial transport projects to facilitate connections to the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex in the province’s Phu My Town.

Business Vietnamese companies post billions of dollars in revenue Despite the turbulence of 2020, many Vietnamese companies across sectors from real estate, oil and gas, materials to retail on the stock market still posted billions of dollars in revenue.

Business HCM City actively supports development of key industrial products Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities have implemented out support programmes for enterprises and key industrial products in a bid to further promote its industrial development in the next five years.