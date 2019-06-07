A forum on technology and energy cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 25 to 27 (Illustrative photo: laodong.vn)

A forum on technology and energy cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 25 to 27.This year’s event, co-organised by the State Agency for Technology Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korea Energy Agency, is designed to bolster exchanges between government agencies in the energy sector of Vietnam and the RoK.It is also hoped to help firms of the RoK share information and seek chances of investment and technology transfer and cooperation with ministries and localities of Vietnam.According to organisers, policies on energy and energy saving in Vietnam will be introduced at the forum, along with information on development orientations of Vietnam’s electricity system.In addition, domestic and foreign firms will be briefed on Vietnam’s policies on renewable energy, as well as planning for energy sources in the coming time. Incentives for businesses operating in renewable energy development in localities nationwide will also be presented.A number of workshops and symposiums will be arranged within the framework of the forum, notably an event on policies and planning of Vietnam’s energy sector, and another introducing potential projects in the south-central and southern regions. -VNA