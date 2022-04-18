Travel New products launched in Da Nang to recover tourism post-pandemic The central coast city of Da Nang plans a variety of new tourism activities and events to boost travel demand and revive the smoke-free industry which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Discovering the wild beauty of Pu Ta Leng Mountain Standing at more than 3,000 metres above sea level, Pu Ta Leng Mountain in Tam Duong district in northern mountainous Lai Chau province is one of Vietnam’s highest peaks. What makes it even more attractive to trekkers is the exhilarating experience it brings.

Travel Da Nang moves to exploit tourism potential of Son Tra Peninsula Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have been working hard to fully tap the tourism potential of the Son Tra Peninsula - which has a forest ecosystem associated with the sea.

Destinations Vietnam’s tourism sector bouncing back after reopening Vietnam reopened to international tourists on March 15, and since then the sector has witnessed a large number of visitors arriving in localities nationwide thanks to a wide range of promotions.