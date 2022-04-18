Forum to promote tourism in Central Highlands
Ha Van Sieu, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration for Tourism. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum will organise a forum on April 24 to seek measures to promote tourism in the locality and the region as a whole.
Ha Van Sieu, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration for Tourism (VNAT) under the MCST, said at a meeting on April 18 that the forum will contribute to tourism stimulus and development in the Central Highlands.
The event will be attended by some 600 representatives from the MCST, Kon Tum province, the VNAT, ministries, associations and businesses, and experts.
They are scheduled to look into the tourism potential of Kon Tum, as well as measures to build products, promote tourism and trade, and enhance connectivity in the sphere.
The Plan for Tourism Development in the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam Development Triangle Area for 2021-2025 with a vision towards 2030 will be announced on this occasion.
Within the framework of the forum, Kon Tum will introduce its tourism logo and slogan, and sign cooperation documents with other localities, associations, enterprises and investors.
There will be a wide range of activities before and after the forum like a Famtrip with the participation of representatives from travel firms and journalists, a hot-air balloon festival, a paragliding show and exhibitions.
Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Binh noted that Kon Tum is now ready for tourism reopening, and expressed his hope that the locality and the Central Highlands will welcome more holidaymakers./.