Society Criminal proceedings launched against case of construction regulation violations in Da Lat The Investigation Police Agency of Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have launched criminal proceedings against a case violating construction regulations in accordance with Article 298 of the Criminal Code 2015 (revised and supplemented in 2017), which resulted in a landslide that left two dead and five others injured on June 29.

Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Society Positive signs from overseas labour market The number of Vietnamese guest workers working overseas under contracts exceeded 59,600 in the first five months of this year, or 54.2% of the annual plan and over 1.9 times higher than the same period last year, showing positive signals from overseas employment, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Measures taken to curb cross-border poultry smuggling The animal health sector has been strengthening animal and animal product quarantine and inspection to early detect avian influenza outbreaks and prevent the spread of the disease.