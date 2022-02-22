Society Buddhist dignitaries appointed as heads of pagodas in Truong Sa island district The standing board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) executive committee in the central province of Khanh Hoa on February 21 announced decisions to appoint three monks as heads of pagodas in Truong Sa island district.

Society Hanoi medical workers congratulated on Vietnamese Doctors’ Day Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung sent congratulations to the local medical staff on the 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) while visiting the city’s Health Department and the Saint Paul General Hospital on February 21.

Society Search, repatriation of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers’ remains in Cambodia resumed The Steering Committee on Search and Repatriation of Remains of Fallen Soldiers (Steering Committee 515) of Military Zone 7, and those of Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Long An provinces on February 21 re-started the operation of teams for searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers in Cambodia during wartime, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Art performance honours frontline forces in COVID-19 fight An art performance was staged on February 20 in honour of the medical workers who are frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.