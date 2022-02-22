Foundation launched to support researchers in applied mathematics
A foundation has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City to promote training of people in applied mathematics.
A presentation at the ceremony to launch the foundation. (Photo courtesy of YBA)HCM City (VNA) - A foundation has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City to promote training of people in applied mathematics.
Established by the Young Businesspeople Association of HCM City, the Vietnam Foundation for the promotion of Applied Mathematics seeks to create conditions to foster outstanding Ph.D. and graduate students who can pursue research in applied and industrial mathematics in Vietnam.
The foundation will also help training institutions and promote academic exchanges and cooperation between local and foreign universities.
The beneficiaries of its financial assistance will be master’s and doctoral students at post-graduate training institutions./.