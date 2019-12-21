Politics NA leader visits armed forces in Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the High Command of Military Region 3 and the Vietnam People’s Navy in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 20.

Politics Congratulations to new Kuwaiti Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 sent a message of congratulations to Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), in recognition of their contributions to the three countries’ relations.

Politics Deputy PM talks with WB guests about power development Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 20 for Regional Director of the World Bank (WB)'s Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech and WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dion.