Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked abroad
Vietnamese Defence Attaché in India Colonel Nguyen Quang Chien speaks at the ceremony in New Delhi (Source: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – Defence cooperation is an important aspect in the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, said Lt. Gen. Amarjeet Singh Bedi, Director General of India’s Defence Intelligence Agency.
Addressing a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on December 20 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), the Indian officer highlighted the strong development of the VPA, saying that it is playing a crucial role in promoting stability in the region.
He affirmed that both India and Vietnam commit to maintaining security and stability in Southeast Asia and addressing non-traditional security threats.
India wants to lift its bilateral relations with Vietnam to a new height for development and prosperity of both sides, he said, expressing his belief that the VPA will make greater contributions to development, advancement and peace of the humankind.
According to Bedi, India and Vietnam have closely cooperated at regional and global forums such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the East Asia Summit (EAS), the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). There is much room for the two countries to further expand their cooperation, he said.
For his part, Vietnamese Defence Attaché in India Colonel Nguyen Quang Chien affirmed that Vietnam resolutely and persistently struggles to resolve all disputes and disagreements through peaceful measures on the basis of international law and practice, and proactively prevents war risks.
However, Vietnam will take all necessary measures to defend itself when its sovereignty, territory and national interests are violated, Chien stressed.
While introducing the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence to participants, he reaffirmed that Vietnam will not engage a military ally or join hands with any countries to resist a third country.
Vietnam will not allow any countries to set up a military base in Vietnam or use Vietnam's territory to oppose other nations, and it will not use or threaten to use force in international relations, Chien said.
Vietnam will also strengthen defense cooperation with other countries to improve its national defense capacity and settle common security challenges, he added.
On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique also hosted a get-together in Maputo to congratulate officers and soldiers of Movitel – a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group and Mozambique's SPI Invespar company - on the VPA’s founding anniversary.
In his speech, Ambassador Le Huy Hoang highlighted the important role of the VPA in the past struggles for national liberation and the current cause of national construction and development.
The diplomat praised Movitel for its significant contributions to Vietnam’s economic development, as well as to promoting Vietnamese culture and images of its people in the host society.
Deputy General Director of Movitel Nguyen Ngoc Nam affirmed the company’s determination to bring more economic benefits to the homeland in the coming time./.