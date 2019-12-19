Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to enhance exchanges between parliamentarians Vietnam and Japan have agreed to increase exchanges between parliamentarians, especially young and female ones, to share information and experience in legislative activities.

Politics Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services visits Vietnam Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defence Services, is on an official visit to Vietnam from December 18-22 at the invitation of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics Public security forces play crucial roles in various fields: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 19 lauded the role of the public security forces in a wide range of areas, from socio-economic development to administrative reform, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, national defence and security, and foreign affairs.