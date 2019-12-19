Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in many countries
Vietnamese embassies in many countries continued to host events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and took the occasion to introduce the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (Source: VNA)
At the ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan December 19, Ambassador Vu Hong Nam emphasized that having suffered from pain and losses caused by war, Vietnam understands the value of peace.
Therefore, besides defending its own peace, security and territorial sovereignty, Vietnam has actively made contributions to peace and stability in the region and the world, the ambassador said, noting that the country has sent military officers to join UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic since 2014.
The diplomat also highlighted the development of Vietnam-Japan defence ties and wished that the ties will grow further in the future.
His wish was shared by Japan's Vice-Minister of Defense for International Affairs Nishida Yasunori.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria organized a similar celebration on December 18 with the participation of 200 guests.
The embassies in Brazil and Israel held events to mark the anniversary on December 17./.