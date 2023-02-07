Culture - Sports 10,000 runners to join HCM City midnight marathon Some 10,000 runners will hit the streets on the nights of February 11 and 12 in the VnExpress Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Midnight.

Culture - Sports Miss Spring 2023 honours Vietnamese beauty, culture in Europe Miss Spring 2023, which honours the beauty of Vietnamese women and promotes Vietnamese culture to international friends, has been held in Paris after a three-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Con Son-Kiep Bac Spring Festival kicks off The Con Son-Kiep Bac Spring Festival opened at Con Son-Kiep Bac special national relic site in Chi Linh city, the northern province of Hai Duong on February 6, along with a ceremony to commemorate the 689th death anniversary of Huyen Quang - the third progenitor of the Truc Lam Zen sect.

Culture - Sports Spring festival to showcase cultural identities The Festival of Spring Colours is taking place at the Vietnam Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism throughout February with a series of traditional cultural activities.