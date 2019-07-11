A representative from HDBank receives the award (Source: VPG)

Four Vietnamese banks were listed among the best companies to work for in Asia in the HR Asia Awards 2019 announced on July 10.They are Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), and Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).This is the second consecutive year HDB has received the award.Hundreds of Vietnamese enterprises operating in various fields registered for the award, of which 50 were honoured.Apart from four Vietnamese banks, two international banks operating in Vietnam – the Shinhan Bank from the Republic of Korea, and Standard Chartered from the UK, were also included in the list.The awards are given to enterprises with attractive policies, working environment and regular organisation of internal activities to connect employees.In 2019, HR Asia used an overall evaluation model to examine the satisfaction of employees with their workplaces, based on three core elements Core (personnel structre), Self (individual) and Group (collective).-VNA