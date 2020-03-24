Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
A joint patrol on the Mekong River (Photo: chinadailyhk)
Hanoi (VNA) – China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began their 91st joint patrol on the Mekong River on March 24.
Police of the Chinese province of Yunnan said the four countries will conduct visits, inspections and an anti-drug publicity campaign during the four-day joint patrol, in a bid to safeguard the security and stability along the Mekong River.
The patrol, with the participation of five ships, will also cover the Golden Triangle, a narcotic hotbed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the law enforcement forces of the four countries will jointly direct the operation by remote video command system for the first time./.