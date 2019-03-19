Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 80th Mekong River joint patrol, led by China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, started from Jinghong port in China's southwestern province of Yunnan province on March 19.



Five vessels joined the four-day patrol that will involve inspections, a crackdown on drug crimes in key waters, including the "Golden Triangle", an area notorious for drug production.



The joint patrol started in December 2011 after a gang hijacked two cargo ships and killed 13 Chinese sailors in Thai waters on October 5, 2011.



According to the Yunnan provincial Department of Public Security, a total of over 12,600 officers and 673 vessels joining in the past 79 missions have imposed a powerful deterrence and dealt a hefty blow to crimes on the river.



The Mekong River is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.-VNA