Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.

Health First field hospital helps Da Nang fight COVID-19 On August 1, Hoa Vang District Medical Centre in Thach Nham Dong village, Hoa Nhon commune, Hoa Vang district was turned into a field hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

Health Health Ministry orders stronger anti-COVID-19 actions at medical establishments The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stronger prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission at medical establishments, especially for people vulnerable to virus infection there.

Health Deputy Health Minister works with Quang Nam on COVID-19 combat A Health Ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son on August 3 had a working session with the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province, a current COVID-19 hotspot, on the prevention and control of the disease.