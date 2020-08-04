Four COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital
The Centre for Disease Control in the northern province of Hoa Binh on August 4 said that four COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and discharged from the provincial general hospital.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
The four were among 85 Vietnamese students returning to Vietnam from Russia on July 17 and were immediately quarantined upon arrival. Aged 24 and 25, the patients are from Hanoi as well as the northern provinces of Hung Yen and Nam Dinh.
According to the hospital’s director Bui Thu Hang, all tested negative three times for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as of August 3, and as such qualified to be discharged./.