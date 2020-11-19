Health University of Medicine and Pharmacy established The Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU) on November 18 held a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister's decision on the establishment of its 8th member – the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (VNU-UMP).

Health Five new imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 17 Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 infections, all among passengers returning from Russia, from 6am to 6pm on November 17, bringing the tally to 1,288, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.