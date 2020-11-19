Four imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 19
Four imported cases of COVID-19 were reported during 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on November 19, taking the national count to 1,304.
Four imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 19 - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Four imported cases of COVID-19 were reported during 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on November 19, taking the national count to 1,304.
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said among the new patients, all Vietnamese, two returned from Canada on flight VN5028 which landed in Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 16. They tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while in quarantine in Ha Nam province.
The two others returned from the UK on flight VN56 which landed in Van Don on November 6. They were found positive while being quarantined in Nam Dinh province.
The same day, 19 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recovered patients to 1,142.
Among patients still under treatment, 10 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, ten twice and three thrice. There is no patient in a serious condition at present. The fatalities remain at 35.
A total of 16,888 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are under health monitoring, with 197 at hospitals, 15,766 at designated facilities and 925 at home or in accommodations.
The Health Ministry has warned about the risk of the pandemic returning, especially when flights continue to bring in Vietnamese citizens or foreign experts from abroad. It urges the people to continue following preventive measures in the “new normal” situation./.