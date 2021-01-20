Health Medical staff trained to serve upcoming 13th National Party Congress More than 300 medical staff serving the 13th National Party Congress joined a training course in Hanoi on January 20, thus becoming ready for any emergency circumstances during the event.

Health E-cigarette use on the rise: Expert Vietnam has seen certain achievements made in tobacco harm prevention and control but challenges continue to emerge, including the increasing trend of smoking e-cigarettes, Associate Professor and Dr Luong Ngoc Khue has said.

Health HCM City opens Japanese-standard dialysis centre A dialysis centre meeting Japanese standards in Ho Chi Minh City was put into operation at the local Nguyen Tri Phuong hospital on January 20.

Health People urged to continue pandemic prevention to ensure peaceful Tet The COVID-19 pandemic has been well controlled in Vietnam, but risks of an outbreak are still present, especially with the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday approaching, leading experts to warn that people need to strictly abide by preventive regulations.