Four imported COVID-19 cases recorded on January 20
Vietnam recorded four new imported cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 20, all of them are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
The new cases brought the national tally to 1,544.
The number of recovered patients reached 1,406 after four were given the all-clear on January 20, while fatalities remain at 35.
Among patients under treatment, 14 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and eight thrice.
A total of 18,168 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are staying in quarantine nationwide./.