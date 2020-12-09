Four imported COVID-19 cases reported on December 9
Four imported cases of COVID-19 were recorded on December 9 to 6pm, raising the national count to 1381, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Four imported cases of COVID-19 are recorded on December 9, raising the national count to 1381 Photo: VNA)
The four new patients are Vietnamese citizens, with two returning from Saudi Arabia and the two others from Japan. They were quarantined upon their arrival.
A total of 1,225 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.
Among those still receiving treatment, 10 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, nine twice and four thrice.
A total of 21,485 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 161 at hospitals, 17,192 at concentrated facilities and 4,132 at home or accommodations.
The Health Ministry continues to urge the people to strictly follow the 5K motto: Khau trang (Face masks) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) - Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Health declaration) in order to prevent COVID-19 transmission./.
