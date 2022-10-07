Thailand National Sports University Mahasarakham Campus and Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University have been completely flooded. (Photo: www.pattayamail.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Four people have been killed, two others injured and more than 72,000 households affected by flooding in 30 provinces of Thailand since September 28, according to the country’s Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.



Nearly 2,560 villages in 85 districts are reeling from the impact of the floods, it said, adding that 13 provinces are still flooded.



In Ayutthaya province, three industrial zones have been placed under the third warning level in anticipation of a one-metre rise in the water level of the Chao Phraya River, after the Royal Irrigation Department increased the discharge rate of water through the Chao Phraya Dam in Chat Nat province, from 600 to 800 cubic metres per second.



The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand said on October 6 that to prevent flood water, it has set up an emergency centre and ordered a 75cm increase in height of flood walls surrounding three industrial estates, making them four metres.



Seven additional large water pumps, with a combined pumping capacity of 29,300 cubic metres per hour, have been installed to protect the industrial zones.



Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is also rushing to carry out flood prevention measures in 76 low-lying spots. Some agencies located in flood-prone areas have even been asked to allow employees to work remotely./.