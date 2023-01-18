Politics Infographic Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy sound relations Vietnam and Indonesia have enjoyed fruitful relations since they established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013.

Politics Infographic Cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Kingdom of Belgium For nearly half a century (1973-2022), the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Belgium has made positive developments in all fields, especially politics-diplomacy, trade, and agriculture.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - France strategic partnership Vietnam and France have enjoyed sound relations since they set up their diplomatic ties on April 12, 1973.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - RoK strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is on a state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the invitation of RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol. The visit takes place at a time when both countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the outcomes of cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK are in a good stage.