Four more cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
The Health Ministry announced four more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection late March 14 based on testing outcomes from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry announced four more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection late March 14 based on testing outcomes from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute.
Specifically, the 50th patient is a 50-year-old man residing in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district. He returned home on March 9 from a working trip to Paris, France. On March 11, he developed a fever and coughing.
He is being quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the outlying district of Dong Anh, and in stable condition.
The 51st is a 22-year-old student living in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district. From February 23 to March 12, she travelled through many countries in Europe. On March 11, she had high temperature and coughing.
On March 13, she arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport on flight QR968 and was sent straight to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh.
She is being treated at the hospital with stable health condition.
The 52nd is a 24-year-old woman residing in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, who returned to Vietnam on a flight from London on March 9. After landing in Noi Bai international airport, she took a taxi to her home in Ha Long and was later sent to the province’s quarantine facility.
Her sample sent to the NIHE showed positive on March 14.
The 53rd is a 53-year-old Czech citizen, who had contact with some Italians while in his home country.
On March 10, he arrived at Tan Son Nhat international airport on flight QR970 from Qatar’s Doha. After entering Vietnam, he stayed in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.
After showing symptoms of coughing and tiredness on March 13, he had a check-up at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Traditional Medicine and was transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases after his lung was found to be partly turned dark.
He is now receiving treatment at the HCM City Hospital of Tropical Diseases./.
Specifically, the 50th patient is a 50-year-old man residing in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district. He returned home on March 9 from a working trip to Paris, France. On March 11, he developed a fever and coughing.
He is being quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the outlying district of Dong Anh, and in stable condition.
The 51st is a 22-year-old student living in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district. From February 23 to March 12, she travelled through many countries in Europe. On March 11, she had high temperature and coughing.
On March 13, she arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport on flight QR968 and was sent straight to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh.
She is being treated at the hospital with stable health condition.
The 52nd is a 24-year-old woman residing in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, who returned to Vietnam on a flight from London on March 9. After landing in Noi Bai international airport, she took a taxi to her home in Ha Long and was later sent to the province’s quarantine facility.
Her sample sent to the NIHE showed positive on March 14.
The 53rd is a 53-year-old Czech citizen, who had contact with some Italians while in his home country.
On March 10, he arrived at Tan Son Nhat international airport on flight QR970 from Qatar’s Doha. After entering Vietnam, he stayed in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.
After showing symptoms of coughing and tiredness on March 13, he had a check-up at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Traditional Medicine and was transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases after his lung was found to be partly turned dark.
He is now receiving treatment at the HCM City Hospital of Tropical Diseases./.