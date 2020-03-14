Health Vietnam reports 48th case testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 The Health Ministry has announced the 48th case of COVID-19 in the country, a 31-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City.

Health Ministry issues guidance to fight COVID-19 in workplaces Amidst complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health has released specific guidance on routine cleaning in the workplaces.

Health Vietnam confirms 45th COVID-19 case The Ministry of Health on March 13 afternoon confirmed the 45th COVID-19 infection case who had close contact with the 34th patient in the south central province of Binh Thuan.