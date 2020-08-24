Four more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital
Four COVID-19 patients treated at Da Nang Lung Hospital were announced to be free from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on August 24 morning.
The 55-year-old male patient 582 who was announced to be free from SARS-CoV-2.
The patients, all in the central city of Da Nang, included 55-year-old male patient 582 who suffered from serious underlying chronic diseases.
They have tested negative for the virus from 3-6 times. After being discharged from the hospital, they will undergo home quarantine for 14 days.
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases remained at 1,016 as no new infections were reported in the country in the morning of August 24, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the national tally, 674 cases were locally transmitted, with 534 recorded as from July 25. There have been 27 fatalities so far.
Among the active patients, 39 have tested for SARS-CoV-2 once, 49 twice and 28 three times.
A total of 70,620 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide./.