Health Health Ministry finds people who may have close contact with COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice calling on anyone who has visited, taken care of family members or had health check-ups and treatment at Da Nang Hospital from July 1 to come forward and seek medical help as soon as possible.

Health First COVID-19 patient to have died in Vietnam A COVID-19 patient with multiple comorbidities died on July 31 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Da Nang to test 3,000 high-risk individuals for coronavirus Samples for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 tests will be taken from close to 3,000 people in high-risk areas near three hospitals in the central city of Da Nang that have links with dozens of new COVID-19 infections reported over the past week.