Four more COVID-19 patients fully recover
Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were released from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on July 31, lifting the total cases being given the all-clear to 373.
Four more COVID-19 patients recovers and are released from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)
They include two Vietnamese men and two Burmese men who are sailors on the Ipanema ship.
Two Vietnamese men, Patient 356 and Patient 359, were admitted to the hospital on July 5. During treatment, they all had two tests and all tests came back negative for SARS-CoV-2 on July 28 and 30.
The two Burmese patients, Patient 383 and Patient 413, were admitted to the hospital on July 19. During treatment, they passed two tests and results were negative for SARS-CoV-2 on July 27 and 30.
At present, the four patients have no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath and are in a stable condition.
They will continue to be quarantined and monitored at the hospital for the next 14 days, according to the Sub-Committee for Treatment of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control./.