Four more face legal proceedings in Nhat Cuong case
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C03) on January 21 launched legal proceedings against four more people for allegedly involving in the case of Nhat Cuong Mobile company.
The Investigation Police Agency has arrested three men with search warrants, namely Mai Tien Dung, Nguyen Bao Trung and Pham Van Hiep (from left to right) (Photo: dantri.com.vn)
The C03 arrested three men with search warrants also issued for them. Meanwhile, another man is being wanted on suspicion of smuggling.
Last May, the police issued a nationwide wanted notice against Bui Quang Huy, director-general of Nhat Cuong Technic Co., Ltd, the parent company of Nhat Cuong Mobile, a popular smartphone chain store in Hanoi.
Huy, born in 1974, was charged with smuggling; money laundering; and violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences. When the police attempted to arrest him, he fled the country.
Huy and his accomplices are accused of organising a transnational smuggling ring and establishing two systems of accounting documents to conceal trillions of VND worth of revenues.
Two officials at the Hanoi Planning and Investment Department were also detained for allegedly violating bidding regulations, leading to serious consequences in the case.
Starting in 2001 as a small mobile repair shop, Nhat Cuong Mobile became one of the best-known retailers of smartphones and other mobile devices. When investigation started, it boasted nine stores with one warranty centre in Hanoi./.
