Four more vaccines to be included in Expanded Immunisation Programme
Vietnam will use four more vaccines in the Expanded Immunisation Programme for the 2021-2030 period under Resolution No.104 of the Government on the roadmap to increase the diversity of vaccines in the programme signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 15.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will use four more vaccines in the Expanded Immunisation Programme for the 2021-2030 period under Resolution No.104 of the Government on the roadmap to increase the diversity of vaccines in the programme signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 15.
The four are against Rotavirus from 2022, pneumococcal disease from 2025, cervical cancer from 2026, and seasonal flu from 2030.
The resolution clearly states the scope and number of beneficiaries as proposed by the Ministry of Health. In the case of mobilising domestic aid and support, or supplementing with the state budget, the ministry may decide whether this roadmap can be implemented sooner.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)The Government agrees to allow provinces and cities capable of balancing their local budgets to purchase vaccines against cervical cancer if they can access preferential prices for high-risk groups in addition to the programme from 2022 to 2025, with the aim to encourage people to participate in the vaccination against the disease.
The State Budget will ensure funding for the purchase of vaccines in accordance with the roadmap, while the local budget will allocate funds to organise the implementation of ỷ vaccination in the locality in addition to aid, sponsorship, support of domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, and other lawful capital sources or voluntary payment of organisations and individuals,
The Government requested the Ministry of Health to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to implement the roadmap to increase the number of vaccines in the Expanded Immunisation Programme for the 2022 - 2030 period in accordance with regulations./.