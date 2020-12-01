Four new COVID-19 cases detected on December 1
Hanoi (VNA) – Four new cases of COVID-19 were detected on December 1, including two locally-infected cases, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Both the two community infections had close contact with Patient 1347 in Ho Chi Minh City. One of them was a 1-year-old baby and the other was a 28-year-old woman.
The two other cases were Vietnamese citizens returning from Canada on November 16.
With the latest detected cases, the national count is now 1,351, including 693 locally-infected cases.
Also on December 1, 16 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,195. The number of fatalities remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, five have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, four twice and 10 thrice.
A total 16,756 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide./.
