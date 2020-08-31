Four new imported COVID-cases recorded on August 31 evening
A man has his blood sample taken for COVID-19 testing at the Hanoi-based Thanh Nhan Hospital (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam on August 31 evening, raising the country's total infections to 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
All of them are imported cases, including two in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, one in Hanoi and one in Phu Tho province.
The new cases in Ba Ria-Vung Tau are two oil experts from India, aged 32 and 33. They arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City on flight EK392 on August 29 and were quarantined upon arrival. They are being treated at the Ba Ria Hospital.
The 1,043rd patient is a 29-year-old woman from Vinh Phuc province’s Vinh Yen town, while the 1,044th patient is a 62-year-old man from India.
Both arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 28 on flight 6E8779. They were quarantined upon arrival and are receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ branch in Dong Anh district.
On the same day, 12 more people were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries in the country to 707, reported the committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee.
Among the active patients, 29 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 72 negative twice and 36 negative the third time.
Currently, 57,097 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 1,111 quarantined at hospitals, 16,006 people at concentrated quarantine establishments and 39,980 at home./.