Business Digital transformation an urgent need for SMEs Digital transformation has been seen as an urgent need to help link small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with global trends.

Business Urban economy to contribute 85% of national GDP by 2030 The urban economy is expected to contribute some 75% of the national GDP by 2025 and about 85% by 2030 under an action programme of the Government.

Business Joint working group between HCM City, WB hailed A joint working group between Ho Chi Minh City and the World Bank (WB) is an exemplary cooperation model, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Business Vietnam invests more in Central Highlands The Government has planned to invest a total capital of 1.25 trillion VND (54.3 million USD) to three large projects in the Central Highlands region, focusing on agricultural production, wood processing and real estate.