Society Vietnam, Laos vow to boost cooperation in drug combat The Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security will work harder to raise the efficiency of cooperation in drug combat, heard a meeting in Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 3.

Society Job training outside prisons proposed for inmates Minister of Public Security To Lam has proposed to the National Assembly a draft resolution on piloting a model of organising job orientation and training outside of prisons for inmates.

Society France helps Vietnam with administrative modernisation France will provide technical assistance for Vietnam to streamline administrative procedures, improve its business environment and build the e-government and digital transformation under a cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Government Office and the French Embassy in Vietnam released on June 3.