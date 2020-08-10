Four patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
Four patients who contracted COVID-19 in the latest outbreak hitting Vietnam have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the Da Nang Lung Hospital on August 10.
The four patients (holding papers) are discharged from the Da Nang Lung Hospital on August 10 (Photo: VNA)
The hospital’s director Le Thanh Phuc said the female patients had tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, four times.
They were sent home and will be quarantined and monitored for a further 14 days by health workers, he said, noting that three of them reside in central Da Nang city while the other is in nearby Quang Ngai province.
Two of the patients are health workers at the Da Nang Hospital, which was a hotspot in the new COVID-19 outbreak, and tested positive on July 27. The two others cared for relatives at the hospital and tested positive two days later.
There were 257 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in Da Nang as of 8am on August 10, and many have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 between one and four times, according to the municipal Department of Health.
The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam currently stands at 841, including 384 cases related to Da Nang in the new outbreak that started on July 25, with 399 recoveries and 13 fatalities./.