Culture - Sports Vietnamese striker present in FIFA Women’s World Cup poster Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu has been honoured to be present in a poster to popularise the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 posted on the tournament’s official Facebook page on August 2.

Culture - Sports HCM City festival to honour top radio achievements More than 200 entries from 86 radio stations nationwide will compete for awards at the 15th National Radio Festival held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4-6.