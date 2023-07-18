Business Infographic Vietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1 Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam surpassed 13.43 billion USD in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Consumer price index rises 3.29% in H1 Consumer price index (CPI) in the first six months of this year rose by 3.29% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).