Four priorities in digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has outlined four priorities for Vietnam’s digital transformation: developing databases, promoting online public services, developing digital infrastructure and platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.
VNA
VNA
