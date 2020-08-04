Four prosecuted for selling fake medical clothing
The Hanoi People’s Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute four people for selling counterfeit medical suits.
Protective suits illegally labelled as products of the Phuc Ha Company (Photo: VNA)
They are Truong Thi Binh, 38, deputy director of Duc Anh Medical Services and Trade Ltd Company based in Hanoi’s Dong Da district; La Van Thi, 38, sale manager of the company; Nguyen Duc Viet Anh, 33, sale employee of the company; and Hoang Van Toi, 31, staff of a hospital in Hanoi.
According to the indictment, Hanoi police and the city’s Market Watch Department on April 8 found Duc Anh Company’s employees had packed protective suits and labelled them as products of two other companies – Phuc Ha Medical Equipment and Pharmacy JSC in Bac Tu Liem district and Quang Trung Trade, Services and Printing Ltd Company in Hoang Mai district.
From January to April 8 this year, Binh and her accomplices bought separate protective suits, then made fake labels and sold them to earn profits.
The made a total of 14,587 fake protective suits to sell for an expected amount of more than 1 billion VND (42,900 USD).
Out of the fake protective suits, 4,285 ones were labelled as products of Phuc Ha Company and Binh sold nearly 3,000 protective suits for seven organisations and individuals. Toi, staff at the examination department of a hospital in Hanoi, sold 4,000 protective suits for Binh./.