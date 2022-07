Business Infographic Mekong Delta’s economic scale to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030 The Mekong Delta’s economic scale is expected to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030, according to a government resolution dated June 18, 2022 on an action plan on the implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW dated April 2, 2022 by the Politburo on socio-economic development orientations and measures to ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta by 2030 and vision to 2045.

Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.

Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 710 million USD in H1 Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022, with export-import revenue hitting 371.17 billion USD, up 16.4% against the same period last year.